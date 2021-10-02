SI Recruitment 2021: Haryana SI Exam to be conducted again at 3 test centers on Oct 13

SI Recruitment Exam 2021: Haryana Sub-Inspector or SI Recruitment 2021 notification was released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission for 465 posts. The written exam for the post of SI was conducted by HSSC on September 26, 2021. However, the commission has decided to re-take the exam for 3 exam centres. Candidates can get more details about it at hssc.gov.in.

This decision has been taken on administrative and technical grounds. These examination centers will be re-examed – Government Senior Secondary School, VPO Jharsa, 0833, Gurugram, Center No. 78, Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurugram, Center No. 106, and Saini Senior Secondary School, Delhi Gate, Civil Hospital Near, Rewari, Center No. 333. Now the written exam will be held in Panchkula. As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted from 3 PM to 4:30 PM.

More than 900 posts of Sub Inspector are vacant, salary will be up to 35 thousand

Candidates should note that the admit card issued for the 26 September exam will no longer be valid. Candidates have to visit the official website and download the admit card with the help of their application number and password from October 9, 2021.

Candidates are advised to follow the COVID-19 protocol. As per the official notice, if the candidates appear for the re-examination, the marks obtained by them in the September 26 exam will not be valid.

In case the candidates do not appear for the examination, the marks obtained by them in the September 26 examination will be considered final. Candidates should note that no separate notice will be sent to them by the Commission through post.

Commission has issued notification for more than 200 posts, examination will be held on February 20