SI Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for so many posts in Police Department including Sub Inspector, here is the direct link

SI Recruitment 2021: For those looking for jobs in police, 975 posts including sub inspector have been recruited. We are giving you complete information about it here. Candidates Official Website for Chhattisgarh Police Vacancy cgpolice.gov.in You can apply online. The application process for these posts will start from 1st October 2021. The last date to apply for these posts is October 31, 2021 and the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 34 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms

From this recruitment process, 58 posts of Subedar, 577 posts of Sub Inspector, 69 posts of Sub Inspector (Special Branch), 247 posts of Platoon Commander, 6 posts of Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh), 3 posts of Sub Inspector, Sub Inspector (Computer). 6 posts, 9 posts of Sub Inspector (Telecom) are to be filled.

General category and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee and Rs 200 for SC/ ST category candidates. For more related details candidates can visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Police.

UPSC: Namami, who got 17th rank in fourth attempt, gives this suggestion for the exam

Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander – Graduation

Sub Inspector (Angul Chin), Sub Inspector (Document in question) – Graduation (Maths, Physics and Chemistry).

Sub Inspector (Computer) – BCA / BSc (Computer)

Sub Inspector (Telecom) – Diploma / Degree (Electrical / Electronics / Telecommunication Engineering).

Candidates are selected on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains, Physical Eligibility Test and Interview round. Height should be more than 153 cms for female candidate, whereas; For male candidates, the minimum height requirement is 168 cms. Candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 31 October 2021. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

SI Recruitment 2021: Recruitment will be done on many other posts including Sub Inspector, will be able to apply from this date