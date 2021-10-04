SI Recruitment 2021: Sub Inspector Exam scrapped due to complaints of cheating. New dates will be announced soon

SI Recruitment 2021: The online examination for recruitment to these posts was conducted from 17 August to 24 August 2021 at various centers in the state.

SI Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police has canceled the exam conducted for recruitment to 560 posts of Sub Inspector. The online examination for recruitment in various wings like Investigation, District Armed Cadre and Intelligence was conducted by Punjab Police from 17th August to 24th August 2021 at various centers in the state. Now the new date of examination for recruitment to these posts will be announced soon.

According to media reports, this decision has been taken after reports of copying and forgery. An official spokesperson of Punjab Police said on Sunday that this step has been taken to maintain the fairness of the recruitment examination on the instructions of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Explain that through this process, 87 posts of Sub Inspector in District Police Cadre of Punjab Police, 97 posts in Armed Police Cadre, 87 posts in Intelligence Cadre and 289 posts in Investigation Cadre will be recruited. The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of up to Rs 35400 per month. Punjab Police SI Recruitment Candidate should have Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Also, Matriculation should be passed with Punjabi subject. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of Intelligence Officer, it is mandatory for the candidate to have O level certificate in Information Technology. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 28 years.

Talking about the selection process, candidates will be selected for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector on the basis of Online Written Examination, Document Verification, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). There will be two papers in the written examination. 100 questions of 400 marks will be asked in each paper. Candidates will be given 2 hours to solve this paper. Candidates keep checking the official website for latest updates related to Punjab Police Recruitment.

