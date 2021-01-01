SI Recruitment Exam postponed notification released, new dates announce soon at official website

Haryana Staff Selection Commission Sub Inspector Exam or HSSC SI Exam has been postponed by the commission. The written exam for the post of Sub Inspector for women and men was scheduled to be held on August 29, 2021. New exam dates for Haryana Police SI Exam to be announced soon hssc.gov.in But will be done.

The HSSC SI exam postponement was announced through the Twitter handle of the Chief Minister of Haryana. The post also had the official notification of Haryana Police SI Exam. Indian Air Force (AFCAT 2/2021) The SI exam has also been postponed due to the exam being on the same date. Candidates must note that both the morning and evening session of Haryana Police SI exam has been postponed.

Haryana Police SI exam is being conducted to fill 465 posts of Sub-Inspector of Group C of Police Department. Out of these 465 posts, 400 SI posts are for male candidates while 65 SI posts are for female candidates. The exam was to be conducted in two sessions. Morning (10:30 am to 12 noon) for male candidates and evening (3 pm to 4:30 pm) for female candidates.

The written part of HSSC SI exam will consist of Knowledge Test which will get 80% weightage. It will be of objective type and will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). After the written part of Haryana Police SI exam is over, some candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list in the exam. After that they will have to go through the Physical Screening Test (PST). The qualifying time in PST for different categories is- Male (12 Minutes), Female (6 Minutes) and Ex-Servicemen (5 Minutes).