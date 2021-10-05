SI Recruitment Re-Exam: SI Recruitment exam canceled, now re-exam will be held on this date, new admit cards will be issued

HSSC has also said that fresh admit cards will be issued for this re-examination. The admit cards can be downloaded from the website of the commission on October 9, 2021.

SI Recruitment Re-Exam: Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Sub Inspector or HSSC SI Recruitment 2021 is going on for both male and female posts. The commission has now released the notice for the re-examination of 26th September, this re-examination will be conducted on 13th October, 2021 at 3 exam centers across Haryana. More details are available at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC SI Recruitment 2021 is for 465 posts. The re-examination will be conducted in the evening session from 3 PM to 4:30 PM. While the actual reason for this is unknown, the official notice mentions that only those candidates who appeared or appeared in the exam center on 26th September will be allowed to appear in this exam.

HSSC has also said that fresh admit cards will be issued for this re-examination. The admit cards can be downloaded from the website of the commission on October 9, 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the exam day instructions carefully which will be given on the admit card. They will also need their application number to download the admit card.

SBI Notification 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer, apply till this date

Candidates should note that this re-examination is only for the examination held on September 26, 2021. Any other SI exam has nothing to do with it. The exam was conducted in Panchkula, Gurugram, Rewari, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal and many other cities of Haryana.

The HSSC SI Recruitment 2021 rules also say that those who will not appear for this re-examination will not be considered to appear in it. Their scores of the September 26 exam will be considered for evaluation purposes. If a candidate appears in the 13th October exam, the previous exam marks will be cancelled. The direct link to check the notification is https://www.hssc.gov.in/hssccms/uploads/publicnotice/81330-Re-Exam%20Notice.pdf.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Opportunity for more than 4000 posts in Railways, 10th pass can apply