SI Recruitment Result: Police Sub Inspector Recruitment Result Released, Here is the Direct Link to Check

SI Recruitment Result 2021: Arunachal Pradesh, AP Police PET Result 2021 has been declared by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. APPSC has released the list of eligible candidates for the post of Sub Inspector. Candidates who have appeared for the PET or Physical Efficiency Test can check their result with numbers on the official website, appsc.gov.in. Candidates whose names are in the merit list are eligible to appear for the next rounds. The written exam is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2021.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from today, August 11, 2021. Direct link to check AP Police PET Result 2021 is given below. Arunachal Pradesh Police PET exam was conducted from March 31, 2021 to May 7, 2021 at Police Training Centre, Banderdeva. In order to check and download the AP Police PET Result 2021 candidates need to follow the steps mentioned here.

To check the result, candidates first visit the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Click on the ‘Result Tab’ on the homepage of the website.

Now you will be able to check your result.

Now you can download it and take a print out of it.

Candidates should note that the admit card will be available to download from today, August 11, 2021 to August 21, 2021. The list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates. According to the AP Police PET Result 2021 a total of 8494 candidates have been selected for the next round. APPSC has also uploaded the roll number wise candidates accommodation facility on its website. For more updates and information regarding AP Police PET Result 2021 candidates must go through the official website shared above. The direct link to check the result is https://appsc.gov.in/Index/common_sub_page/doc37276/Results_.





