SI, SO and Police Admit Card 2021 will release today on official website, check here the details and more

SO, Constable Admit card: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam is going to upload the Admit Card of Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Constable & Sub-Officer Posts today, 12 October 2021. Candidates SLPRB Admit Card slprbassam.in can download from. The Assam Police Physical Test will be held from 25 October to 20 December 2021 in 33 districts of Assam. Candidates can check district wise exam date through the PDF given below.

There will be no marks in the PST (Physical Standard Test. Candidates will be assessed on the basis of their height, weight and chest (only for male candidates) after which the candidate will be subjected to a preliminary examination by a Medical Officer such as Kneeling , Vision Test, Color Blindness Test, Flat Foot etc. The candidate will have to appear in PET (Physical Efficiency Test) after passing the PST. The PET will be of 40 marks.

For Mail Candidates

Race: Those who pass PST will have to run 3200 meters. The race must be completed within 14 minutes (840 seconds).

long jump: Minimum 335 cms for long jump (given 3 chances and longest valid jump will be considered rounded to the nearest cm to be awarded points).

For Female Male Candidates

Race: Candidates who have passed PST will have to run 1600 meters. The race is to be completed within 8 minutes (480 seconds).

long jump: Minimum 244 cm for long jump (given 3 chances and longest valid jump rounded to the nearest cm will be considered for award of points).

The PST and PET results will be displayed locally at the end of the test day. After completion of PST and PET for all the candidates, district wise merit list will be prepared for each category on the basis of total marks obtained in PET. Shortlisted candidates will be called for written test.

Assam Police had invited applications to fill up 813 vacancies of Constable (Communication/Messenger/Carpenter/UB) in APRO, and over 450 posts of Deputy Officer, Fireman and Emergency Rescuer in Fire and Emergency Services. Application was invited.