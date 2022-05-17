SI Swimsuit cover model critic Jordan Peterson quits Twitter



“Bye for now.”

Dr. Jordan Peterson — who was known as out for shaming the most recent “Sports activities Illustrated” Swimsuit Challenge cover model Yumi Nu in controversial tweets on Monday — has bailed on Twitter.

The College of Toronto professor introduced he was leaving on the social media platform, the place he boasts virtually three million followers — simply hours after the uproar.

Whereas his account remains to be energetic, the 59-year-old wrote he shall be “departing” the Twitterverse following the backlash he acquired for hating on Nu’s journal photograph shoot.

“The limitless flood of vicious insult is basically not one thing that may be skilled wherever else,” the “12 Guidelines for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” writer tweeted Monday night time. “I wish to comply with the folks I do know however I believe the motivation construction of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane.”

Whereas his account remains to be energetic, Peter mentioned he’s instructed his employees to maintain him off social media.

“I instructed my employees to vary my password, to maintain me from temptation and am departing as soon as once more,” he added. “If I’ve one thing to say I’ll write an article or make a video. If the problem is just not necessary sufficient to justify that then maybe it will be finest to only let it go.”

In his final tweet, Peterson concluded that he plans “to write down an article on the technical causes that Twitter is frustrating us all very quickly. Bye for now.”

On Monday, followers got here at Peterson after he quote-tweeted The Post’s story on Nu’s cover debut, penning, “Sorry. Not stunning. And no quantity of authoritarian tolerance goes to vary that.”

“’Authoritarian’? Chunky girls on journal covers? You sound like a parody of you,” one Twitter user responded to the Canadian native.

“It’s a aware progressive try to govern & retool the notion of magnificence, reliant on the fool philosophy that such preferences are discovered & correctly modified by those that know higher,” the daddy of two shot again, alongside two articles about scientific research on attractiveness. “However don’t let the information cease you,” he mentioned.

Different customers had been sad together with his feedback and instructed him to immerse himself within the historical past of magnificence requirements.

Nu graced the cover of Sports activities Illustrated’s Swimsuit difficulty, out on newsstands on Might 19. James Macari/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

“Requirements of magnificence change over time. Plus you posted two research that don’t substantiate your level,” one commenter defined.

“He’s all the time been a parody of an ‘mental’ psychologist, dummies,” another said.