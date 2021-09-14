Sick Woman on Bed Ambulance: Sick Woman on Bed Ambulance: Nala, Muddy Roads and Support on Four Shoulders, Sick Woman Reaches Hospital in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh

Highlights Relatives rushed the elderly woman to hospital after the MP was taken to bed in Shahdol district

The video went viral, causing a stir in the administration

There is no road or bridge to get to the village

The district collector said that the contract for construction of the road has been signed and work will start soon.

Shahdol

In all the claims of development, a picture has emerged from the shahdol of the MPs, which has exposed the system. There is no road from the village to take the patients to the hospital. People take the patient to bed from the village. For this, the villagers have to cross the rainy nala. This is the situation of Gram Panchayat Bemahouri under Janpad Panchayat Sohagpur in Shahadol district.

A 63-year-old woman living in the village suddenly fell ill. There was no road or culvert to take him from the village to the hospital. After this the son and grandson put them on the beds and crossed the bad road and river. He was then taken to hospital. The family members said that the woman was returning home from the neighboring village of Patna when she suddenly fell ill on the way.

After this, son Munnu and grandson picked him up on the bed and brought him to the main road. Munnu’s mother also has an eye problem, the road has been bad for years. Two-wheelers or four-wheelers are not allowed on this road. It would have taken longer if you had brought it the other way. So the son and grandson brought her from the bed to the main road, then got on the bike and brought her to the primary health center Bemahouri, where the woman was treated.

A video of a woman being taken to a bed ambulance has gone viral on social media. After this, the Shahdol district collector has sent a team to the women’s house. In addition, after a telephone discussion with the elderly woman’s family, she has promised proper treatment and all possible help. The woman’s son Munnu Baiga said that it is very difficult to come and go due to mud. You have to carry it on the bed, it hurts a lot.

To date the road has not been paved

Also the road connecting Shahdol and Anuppur district boundary is the road from Bemhauri to Patna village, which is about 3 kms. The sarpanch of the village said that the work was done three years ago but the road has not been completed till date. This problem persists throughout the year. If roads and culverts are built, the people of 20-25 villages will get facilities. The villagers have to face many problems.

Shahdol District Collector Vandana Vaid said the road has been cleared by the PWD department. Road and culvert work will be started with priority after asking the contractor after rains.