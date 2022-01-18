Siddhant Chaturvedi brings home a luxurious Harley Davidson bike, shared an emotional note! Siddhant Chaturvedi brought home the luxurious ‘Harley Davidson’ bike, shared an emotional note!

Siddhant Chaturvedi brings home a luxurious Harley Davidson bike, shared an emotional word! Siddhant Chaturvedi brought home the luxurious ‘Harley Davidson’ bike, shared an emotional word!

Rising star Siddhant Chaturvedi, who’s presently gearing up for his subsequent movie ‘Gahreiyaan’, has purchased himself a luxurious Harley Davidson bike. The actor has shared a number of photos of the similar together with his followers on his social media. In the caption, he wrote, “Kick maarke chappal kitne toote… Aaj boots mein, aur button ungli ke neeche” On one other image he wrote, “Harley Le Li.”

Sharing one other image, the actor wrote, “And it is finger Lickin’ good!” Siddhant has custom-made the luxurious V-Rod Harley Davidson for himself and is the first Indian to personal it.

The actor who rose to fame with Gully Boy alongside MC Sher has definitely come a good distance in simply 3 years, which is a outstanding feat.

On the work entrance, Siddhant is presently making ready for Shakun Batra’s subsequent movie ‘Ghehraiyaan’. In addition they have ‘Cellphone Sales space’, ‘Yudh’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in the pipeline.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is a great artist, he has proved it together with his completely different characters in lots of movies. It’s stated that in the coming years, he’ll do wonderful movies and goes to make a title for himself.

Story first printed: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:49 [IST]