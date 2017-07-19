Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Bonding: Siddhant Kapoor Film Faces: In Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Faces’, Siddhant Kapoor played the role of a silent guilty criminal.

Actor Siddhant Kapoor, who was recently praised for his role as a stupid convicted criminal in Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Faces’, is in the news these days with his new web series ‘Bhaukal Part 2’. In this meeting, he talks openly about his role, career, Big B, sister Shraddha Kapoor, father Shakti Kapoor and his attachment to Mangeshkar family.

Did you hear you got sick while shooting? What happened to you

I actually had the flu. Recently, I was constantly busy shooting for ‘Bhaukal’ and the schedule was very busy, so my health deteriorated. In fact, I also had corona last year and since then my immune system has weakened. It is such a virus that its effects last for many months even after its capture and corona. This is the reason why nowadays I am also paying special attention to my immunity, but in the past my health had deteriorated due to work pressure. We shot a lot of non-stop action.

What are you doing specially in ‘Bhaukal Part 2’?

I have been shooting continuously in Lucknow for the last 25 days for episode two of ‘Bhaukal’ series. Liked the episode a lot on OTT. In part one, I had only worked in three or four parts, but that character of my tangled body became the main character of part two. As you know, it is inspired by the true story of Muzaffarnagar. This flick is based on the true story of expert IPS Navneet Sekera. I worked very hard on my language for my role. Pradeep Nagar, who is playing the role of my elder brother in ‘Bhaukal 2’, is from North India. He has a good knowledge of the lingo and body language of the region, so he helped me a lot.

You recently worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Chehre’, but as the son of Shakti Kapoor, do you have any memories of his childhood?

-Even. Dada has worked with him in numerous films including ‘Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Mahan’, ‘Naseeb’, ‘Lal Badshah’, so he has been meeting Bachchan since childhood. Holi parties used to take place at his house in the nineties and we used to go to his house often. It was a lot of fun playing Holi. I still remember the meal there. Abhishek (Bachchan) was also young then. But he was very rude. He threw me in the mud while having fun at one such Holi party. Even then Bachchan Saheb treated us with great love and affection.

Were you nervous while working with him in ‘Faces’?

When I got to the set I was so scared that I didn’t understand if it was true or a dream? I never thought I would get a chance to work with him. On set I felt like a kid in acting school. Every moment with him was something to learn. They work according to a set schedule, so the time on set was amazing. They used to rehearse before doing their scenes, it was worth watching. The kind of respect he gives to his co-stars was also worth learning. There was also a challenge for me that I was playing the role of a silent person in the film and I wanted to get my expression out of my face. The presence of Mr. Bachchan shaped me as an actor and I was able to do my role justice. I can boldly say that I was very impatient before working with Mr. Bachchan, but I learned patience from him.

Recently, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, you got to see beautiful pictures of you and your sister Shraddha Kapoor on Instagram? How are you two?

Our relationship has been very loving since childhood. I consider him my best friend. Our bond as brothers and sisters is unbreakable. We went to eat Rakhi. We always protect each other a lot. Yes, I was naughty, so as a child, at school or at home, she always saved me from being slandered or beaten. Often lied to me.

Shraddha Kapoor gave this advice to her brother Siddhant

You come from a family of arts, where on the one hand you have inherited acting, on the other hand you are a relative of Kokilakanthi Lata Mangeshkar. Want to meet Lata Mangeshkar?

I consider myself lucky to be born into such a family. My mother (Shivangi Kapoor) is Lataji’s niece. Lataji and Ashaji want to meet often. He met a few months ago. They fit perfectly and why not? With him is everlasting love and prayer. He has dedicated his entire life to music and family. We met less in Kovid, but there was always conversation. She was very close to my grandfather. He is a very simple man. They are very traditional and I love them.

How did your relationship with your father Shakti Kapoor develop since you became an actor?

-They are like my friends. But at the same time, he keeps explaining the good and bad of life and career. Today is his birthday, so plan a family meal with him. After becoming an actor, now we talk a lot about acting and movies. My mother is a very spiritual woman and now love, spirituality, care and care are valued in the home. I try to give the same back to my father.

