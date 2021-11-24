Siddharth Anand praises his Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan, says ‘He is a complete hero’ | Siddharth Anand on working with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’, says ‘he is a complete hero’

Hrithik has a filmmaker hidden in him

Sidharth further added, “Hrithik has a hidden filmmaker and he sees the broader perspective of the film, so when you do a 2-hero film with him, there is no problem… because he’s not just about himself. think rather work towards strengthening the film. I think he puts himself last. It’s a pleasure to work with such an actor.”

better than war

Hrithik Roshan on working with Sidharth on Fighter said, “It’s very exciting, because I feel like being back on a set where Sid (Siddharth Anand) has shown me in a better form in War and this The talk made me overcome this anxiety, that is because good has been done, now it has to be improved.

I have a big responsibility

He continued, “Personally, I think it is my responsibility, as I don’t want to disappoint my director, who has trusted me to cast me in a film like this and it is more scary because now It’s very hard to impress them. Because I’ve done everything I could but what I’m going to offer now, it’s something I’m spending my nights thinking about.”

fighter

Hrithik Roshan will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone on screen for the first time in India’s first aerial action franchise ‘Fighter’. Obviously the fans are very excited about this film. The film will release in 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day.