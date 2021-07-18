Siddharth Is Dead, Claims YouTube Video, Actor Reveals The Truth

Mumbai. Bollywood actor Siddharth has suddenly come into the limelight. Actually, a YouTube video claimed that the actor has passed away. On this the actor reported the YouTube channel for giving wrong information. However, the actor was surprised to see the answer that came.

’10 South Indian Celebs Who Died Young’

Actually, Siddharth was told dead in a video of a YouTube channel. The title of this video was ’10 South Indian Celebs Who Died Young’. These celebs also had Siddharth’s photo and name. When the actor got to know about this many years ago. They have reported this wrong information giving video so that this misinformation does not spread. However, when the response to this report came, the actors were shocked.

I reported to youtube about this video claiming I’m dead. Many years ago. They replied “Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video”. Me : ada paavi https://t.co/3rOUWiocIv — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 18, 2021

Significantly, the title of the video was ’10 South Indian Celebs Who Died Young’. The video featured celebrities like Soundarya and Aarti Agarwal, who passed away. However, Siddharth’s name should not have been in the list of those who died.

Siddharth was last seen in the horror film ‘Aruvam’. This movie was released in 2019. Apart from this, now the actor has many projects in hand. Among them is his Telugu comeback film ‘Maha Samudram’. The director of this movie is Ajay Bhupathi and the cast includes Sarbananda, Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari. Apart from this, Siddharth will be seen in upcoming movies like ‘Indian 2’, ‘Takkar’, Navrasa’ and ‘Shaitan Ka Bachha’.

Let us tell you that in 2003, Siddharth did S. He made his acting debut with Shankar’s Tamil film ‘Boys’. Later, she acted in hits like Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer ‘Ayutha Ezhuthu’, ‘Nuvvostanante Nenodantana’, ‘Rang De Basanti’. The actor is very active on social media and often comments on political leaders and national topics. In some of the tweets, he had also criticized the government’s handling of the COVID pandemic. For this reason she was earlier called ‘Swara Bhaskar of the South’.