Siddharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Romantic Video: Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Romantic Video

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are promoting their recently released film ‘Sher Shah’ from one place. The film is getting a huge response from the audience and the chemistry of the main actors is well liked. The two were recently seen celebrating the success of the film in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Siddharth and Kiara shared a romantic video on social media on Monday night. He used the song ‘Kabhi Tumhein’ in it. In the video, the two actors can’t take their eyes off each other. The actress said in the caption that it is directed by Siddharth.





Such reactions came from the fans

As soon as the video surfaced, fans went crazy over the chemistry between the two. Some even suggested that he marry her. One fan commented, ‘The best on-screen and off-screen couple of recent times !!’ Another fan wrote, ‘Please get married.’ Another Kiara fan asked, ‘Why don’t you guys get married?’

Kiara told Siddharth’s close friend

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview to Itimes, Kiara had described Siddharth as her closest friend in the industry. She had said that Siddharth is very focused as a co-star. He enjoys preparing and studying. Kiara had said that she has a good relationship with Siddharth as she has the same things in her.

