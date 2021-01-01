Siddharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Romantic Video: Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Romantic Video
Such reactions came from the fans
As soon as the video surfaced, fans went crazy over the chemistry between the two. Some even suggested that he marry her. One fan commented, ‘The best on-screen and off-screen couple of recent times !!’ Another fan wrote, ‘Please get married.’ Another Kiara fan asked, ‘Why don’t you guys get married?’
Kiara told Siddharth’s close friend
Meanwhile, in an earlier interview to Itimes, Kiara had described Siddharth as her closest friend in the industry. She had said that Siddharth is very focused as a co-star. He enjoys preparing and studying. Kiara had said that she has a good relationship with Siddharth as she has the same things in her.
