Siddharth Malhotra kisses Kiara Advani: Siddharth Malhotra kisses Kiara Advani

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had recently arrived at The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of ‘Sher Shah’. He discussed the kissing scene in the film.

Kapil is seen teasing Siddharth and Kiara in the ‘Uncensored’ episode of the show. There is talk of both dating in real life. Kapil asked Siddharth, ‘Was it written in a story that was your creative input?’



Kapil interrupts Siddharth

On this Siddharth said that Sher Shah’s story is 90% original, i.e. whatever happened in the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Kapil immediately asked the question over the counter and asked about the remaining 10%. After this Siddharth and Kiara started laughing.



What did Siddhartha say?

Siddharth said, ‘No no, we had to do it all for that character, with great difficulty, by force.’ Everyone laughed at this. Let me tell you, people are praising Sher Shah a lot. He has received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. It is considered one of the best films of this year.