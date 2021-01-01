Siddharth Malhotra pays tributes to Captain Vikram Batra on his birthday

Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra has paid tributes to Captain Vikram Batra on his birthday. Siddharth has paid tributes to the late Captain Vikram Batra on his Twitter account by commemorating his birthday. Also tweeted one.

Siddharth Malhotra tweeted



The actor tweeted from his Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Dear Sher Shah, he says that those who touch your life are always close to your heart. And Captain Vikram Batra, you have made a huge impact on our lives with your bravery, knowledge, charm and love for the nation. You will always be in our hearts … in your loving memories, Jai Hind. ‘

The biopic of Sher Vikram Batra, the hero of the Kargil war hero Paramvir Chakra winner, ‘Sher Shah’, which was recently released, was well received. The film stars Captain Vikram Batra as Siddharth Malhotra and Captain Batra’s fianc डि Dimple Cheema as Kiara Advani.