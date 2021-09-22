Siddharth Malhotra plans to marry Kiara: Sher Shah throws beans at actor Kiara Advani on his wedding plan, says it should be done properly – When will Siddharth Malhotra marry Kiara Advani? The actor answered this

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dating for some time now. It is said that the two have been dating for a long time. Siddharth and Kiara also appeared together on several occasions. Also, after the recently released ‘Sher Shah’, fans are getting more and more excited about the duo of Siddharth and Kiara. He is unsure when the two will finally get married (Siddharth Malhotra wedding plan).

Let us inform you that in the movie ‘Sher Shah’, where Siddharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, the hero of the Kargil war, Kiara appeared in the role of Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Recently, Siddharth spoke about his wedding plans and broke the silence on the question of taking 7 rounds with Kiara.



In a conversation with ‘Bollywood Bubble’, when Siddharth Malhotra was asked when he is going to get married? So the actor said, ‘I don’t know (when will I get married) … I’m not an astrologer or anything like that. It is more important when you get married, than who gets married. So when and who will get married, I will tell exactly.



When Siddharth Malhotra was asked if there is anything that he will not take 7 rounds till he is 40 years old? In response, he said, ‘I don’t really know. There is no such timeline. I believe that marriage should take place at the right time and in the right way. Don’t be too early or too late.

I like this quality of Kiara Advani

When Siddharth Malhotra was asked what is one quality of Kiara that he likes and one quality that he wants to change? He said, ‘One of the things I like about Kiara is that she’s completely off-camera. Looking at her, no one can say that she is a movie actress. He is very regular and normal and I love this quality. I myself am very regular off camera. It’s so cool and easy.



‘Love story with Kiara’

Siddharth Malhotra further said, “I would not like to change anything in Kiara Advani. She is an amazing actress. However, Siddharth then said, “One thing I would definitely like to change is that she (Kiara Advani) has no love story with me.” Siddharth immediately said that he expects Kiara to make a love story with him.