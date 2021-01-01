Siddharth Sagar: Comedian Siddharth Sagar’s health deteriorates due to drug addiction, reaches rehabilitation center
‘Also giving medicine for bipolar disorder’
Speaking to a daily news portal, the comedian’s mother said, “I had to go to Delhi because my 12-year-old pet dog was sick. He died later. I have no knowledge of the case. I am going to Mumbai to visit my son. We started medicine for his bipolar disorder.” Yes, and the benefits of the drug are obvious, but he abruptly stopped taking it, and he was doing well in his career.
After disappearing from the screen for a few months, Siddharth opened up about all that. As a result, he has been in a bad condition for some time. He had revealed that his parents were mixing him in his meals with drugs for bipolar disorder. Then came a time when I was feeling low and I started gaining weight. On the one hand I was trying to quit smoking, I was drinking a lot of coffee. As soon as I realized, I was starting to feel bad. I was slowly getting worse.
When I told my parents about it, they said they had given me medicine for bipolar disorder. I was surprised to hear this. I know everything about bipolar and I had no symptoms and here my parents were mixing my food and giving me medicine. That’s when I realized that my mother was always upset. I never valued my money very much and when it came to property we realized we didn’t have the money. It really affected me and I was really upset. ‘
Siddharth Sagar has acted in many comedy shows like ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘Chinchpokli to China’, ‘Chhote Mian Bade Mian’, ‘Hussey Ke Phatke’ and ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajube’. He also acted in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for some time. Not only that, he has worked with famous comedians like Bharti Singh, Krishna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri.
#Siddharth #Sagar #Comedian #Siddharth #Sagars #health #deteriorates #due #drug #addiction #reaches #rehabilitation #center
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.