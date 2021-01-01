Siddharth sends Rs 20,000 to Pratyusha family: Help Siddharth Pratyusha family during lockdown: Siddharth Shukla helped the family of late actress Pratyusha Banerjee during lockdown.

Siddharth Shukla said goodbye to the world on Thursday and merged into Panchatatva on Friday. His sudden departure has come as a shock to his loved ones. Siddharth Shukla was a good actor and a man of big heart. Siddharth Shukla helped the family of late actress Pratyusha Banerjee during the lockdown.

Siddharth Shukla was seen in the popular TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’. His co-star in the show Pratyusha Banerjee has passed away. Pratyusha Banerjee’s father Shankar Banerjee said in an interview that Siddharth Shukla was in constant touch with her and sent her money during the lockdown.





Regarding the death of Siddharth Shukla, Shankar Banerjee said, ‘I don’t know how it happened. I considered him my son. Siddharth and Pratyusha became very good friends during Balika Vadhu. He used to come to our house too. After Pratyusha’s death, a lot of people used to talk about my daughter and Siddharth’s relationship. As a result, Siddhartha stopped coming home. He used to text me.

Shankar Banerjee said, ‘During this lockdown, Siddharth was constantly talking to me through messages. I received his last message a few months ago. He used to ask in the message, “Uncle and aunt, can I help you?” Are you guys ok Can I help you in any way? He once forcibly sent Rs 20,000.