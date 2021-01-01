Siddharth Shahnaz Romance in Dance Maniac 3: Dance Maniac 3 Shahnaz Kiss Contestant Siddharth Shukla is jealous Promo- Video: Shehnaz Gill fell down from her seat due to fear
Siddhartha said this when Pius kissed his hand
After this, Shahnaz performs a duet with contestant Piyush Gurbhale on the song ‘Paheli Njar Mein’. Piyush dances to tease Siddharth and everyone starts laughing when they see him. But during the dance, Siddharth gets irritated when Shahnaz kisses Piyush’s hand. He says to Piyush, ‘I taught you and you left with my friend.’
When Shahnaz was terrified and fell
In ‘Dance Diwane 3’, Shahnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla entertained everyone and also did an act, which drove everyone crazy. An incident also happened when Shahnaz Gill got terrified and she fell down from her seat. Shahnaz’s condition was to be seen. Then Siddhartha Shukla accompanied him.
This episode of ‘Dance Divane 3’ will be aired this weekend and fans are already very excited. Along with the entry in the show, Shahnaz and Siddharth did a duet dance on ‘Hamma Humma’, which made everyone whistle.
