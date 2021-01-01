Siddharth Shahnaz Romance in Dance Maniac 3: Dance Maniac 3 Shahnaz Kiss Contestant Siddharth Shukla is jealous Promo- Video: Shehnaz Gill fell down from her seat due to fear

After making a splash in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill’s duo reached the dance reality show ‘Dance Diwane 3’. Siddharth and Shahnaz became good friends during ‘Bigg Boss 13’. The two have a strong bond. Shahnaz has expressed her feelings about Siddharth many times, but Siddharth has always told her to be his best friend. But when he came in ‘Dance Divane 3’ with Shahnaz Gill, something happened there, which brought out Shahnaz’s feelings with Siddharth.

Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia were all shocked to see her look. Initially, Madhuri Dixit tried to pull Shahnaz Gill. He asked Shahnaz which boy he likes? Who is the idol boy for them. In response, Shahnaz points to Siddharth Shukla and says, ‘I like it.’ Siddharth was ashamed to hear Shahnaz speak and Madhuri was also shocked.



Siddhartha said this when Pius kissed his hand

After this, Shahnaz performs a duet with contestant Piyush Gurbhale on the song ‘Paheli Njar Mein’. Piyush dances to tease Siddharth and everyone starts laughing when they see him. But during the dance, Siddharth gets irritated when Shahnaz kisses Piyush’s hand. He says to Piyush, ‘I taught you and you left with my friend.’



When Shahnaz was terrified and fell

In ‘Dance Diwane 3’, Shahnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla entertained everyone and also did an act, which drove everyone crazy. An incident also happened when Shahnaz Gill got terrified and she fell down from her seat. Shahnaz’s condition was to be seen. Then Siddhartha Shukla accompanied him.

This episode of ‘Dance Divane 3’ will be aired this weekend and fans are already very excited. Along with the entry in the show, Shahnaz and Siddharth did a duet dance on ‘Hamma Humma’, which made everyone whistle.

