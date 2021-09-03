Siddharth Shahnaz was to tie the knot in December: It was known that Siddharth Shukla would tie the knot with Shehnaz Gill in December 2021. Will Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill get married in December this year? Preparations were underway

While the death of Siddharth Shukla has left the fans in a bad mood, Shahnaz Gill has become completely unconscious. At the funeral of Siddharth Shukla on Friday, the kind of videos and pictures of Shahnaz that came out, made the heart cry. Shahnaz was repeatedly taking Siddharth’s name and crying. On the one hand, the fans are overwhelmed with grief over Siddharth’s departure, while on the other hand, they are worried about Shahnaz. Meanwhile, there is another piece of news that will shake everyone.

According to reports, Shahnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla were to get married in December this year (Siddharth Shukla married Shahnaz Gill). Not only that, he was already engaged (Siddharth Shahnaz is already engaged).



Siddharth was to marry Shahnaz in December

According to reports from our colleague Itimes, Siddharth and Shahnaz were to get married in December 2021 and they had also started preparations for the wedding.



Preparations for the wedding were underway, engagement took place

Reports claim that Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill informed their families about the marriage decision. His family was also busy preparing for the wedding. It is said that Siddharth and Shahnaz were preparing for their wedding at a posh hotel in Mumbai, from the rooms to booking the banquet and more. The wedding ceremony was to last for 3 days and both were busy making all the preparations for them. Reports say that except for Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill, his friends and family kept the matter a secret. Now that this news is actually true, just a rumor, no one knows anything about it.

Shahnaz enlisted the help of Abu Malik to marry Siddhartha

At the same time, in an interview with our colleague ETimes, Shahnaz and Siddharth Shukla’s friend Abu Malik had said that Shahnaz wanted her to talk to Siddharth for marriage. Abu Malik had said, ‘Shahnaz told me that I should ask Siddharth to marry her. Shahnaz told me this probably on March 22, 2020, a day before the first lockdown.

‘I love Siddharth Shahnaz very much’

Abu Malik further said, ‘Siddharth used to love Shahnaz very much. He used to say that if she got angry one day, she would have bad days.

Siddharth and Shahnaz first met in ‘Bigg Boss 13’

Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz first met in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Abu Malik was also a part of this season. Shahnaz and Siddharth became friends in that show. Shahnaz had fallen in love with Siddharth Shukla in the house of Bigg Boss and she had said this in front of everyone inside the house. Fans also liked Siddharth and Shahnaz. He affectionately called her Sydnaz.

