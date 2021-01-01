Siddharth Shahnaz’s last romance: Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s last screen romance video went viral on social media

The duo of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill was devastating in itself. There is hardly anyone who does not feel the beautiful bond between them after seeing them together. The duo of Shahnaz and Siddharth was born in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. The way Shahnaz openly showed his love for Siddharth in the show, it sat in people’s hearts like every moment. In the camera, Shahnaz never missed a chance to have a romance with Siddharth. Recently, for the last time in front of the camera, once again the romance of the two showed its magic.

Shehnaz and Siddharth were one of the most beautiful couples in the industry. Shahnaz, who showed her love for Siddharth in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, got many opportunities to work with him even after this show. Along with ‘Bigg Boss’, Siddharth and Shahnaz Gill were very close in real life.

After the show, Shahnaz Gill and Siddharth appeared together in several music videos, in which the romantic duo of the two was well received. Sidnaj’s romance was last seen on the screen recently when the two reached the set of ‘Dance Divane 3’. The duo performed a heart touching performance on the song ‘Ek Ho Gaye Hum Aur Tum’. Sana danced a lot in Siddharth’s arms and when Madhuri Dixit asked him who is the idol for him? So Sana pointed to Siddharth and said – I like it. Everyone laughed at Sana’s style.



At the end of this video there is a scene of a bracelet, which both describe as their favorite and Siddharth tells Sana to come closer to him. Both of them were showing this romance on camera, but the hearts of Sidnaz’s fans were still beating.

After Siddharth’s departure, Shahnaz is currently in a bad condition. Ali Goni had reached Siddharth’s house, after which he tweeted that Shahnaz, whom he had always seen smiling, was now heartbroken to see his condition.



It is also said that Shahnaz was with Siddharth last time. According to reports, Siddharth breathed his last on Shahnaz’s lap. Shahnaz Gill is currently in shock. It is said that Siddharth Shukla was feeling unwell, so he asked Shahnaz to stop there and slap him on the back. It is said that as soon as she fell asleep on Shahnaz’s lap, Shahnaz also saw her eyes. When Shahnaz woke up around 7 in the morning, he saw that there was no movement in Siddharth’s body. Seeing this, Shahnaz tried to wake Siddharth, but nothing happened.

After this, Shahnaz became very nervous and came from the 15th floor to the 5th floor, where Siddharth’s family was living. He called Siddharth’s sisters, who immediately called the family doctor. When the family doctor came home, they declared Siddharth dead.