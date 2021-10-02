Siddharth Shukla 1 Month Punyatithi: Siddharth Shukla 1 Month Punyatithi Friend Aarti Singh says that after her death she can’t believe anything

Actress Aarti Singh, a finalist in the popular TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’, has been away from the screen for the last two years. However, she is working hard to make a strong comeback on screen. He has also lost a lot of weight. In such a situation, when she recently reached the trailer launch of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as an anchor, we saw her off-screen distance, the untimely demise of friend Siddharth Shukla, brother Krishna (Krishna Abhishek). And Mama Govinda (Govinda) on aspects like special conversation differences and marriage between the two:

You were a finalist in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. You got a lot of discussion on the show, but you haven’t been on screen since. Why so

Man, I don’t know why this happened. I think it’s a matter of luck. Like, I’ve been trying to get into Big Boss for 5 years, I haven’t entered Big Boss in five years. Then it happened that season, which was the biggest hit, he was late, but when he got it, he was in tears. So, I have a lot of faith in my destiny. I don’t get things right now, but it will get better when something happens. Yes, I haven’t worked in two years. The Kovid epidemic was also a big reason, because when we got out, Kovid came. This caused us a lot of damage. Then comes the second season in between, so the craze of people from the previous season has lessened. Still, Big Boss gave me a new career, a new birth, so I don’t have to look back. I want to do better to get more height, now I don’t just want to work to make money, which I have done before. I’ve also worked just to make money, but right now I want to do a good job, which is fun to do, satisfying.

How hard is it to wait for such work as an artist?

Feels bad. I’m not jealous of anyone, but it certainly feels like everyone is working, why don’t I do it. I used to ask what I was missing, because I didn’t have a shortage, only time was bad, but yes, I didn’t feel well. I think I’m good, but I still can’t get a job. Well, right now it seems like my career was brightened by Big Boss and today I have been working for so many days, even in Big Boss, so maybe from here my career will get back on track.

What are the positive changes in life after ‘Bigg Boss’?

People started recognizing me. Well, I’m always proud to belong to a family where everyone is so famous. Krishna’s sister, Chichi Mama’s (Govinda’s) niece, people still call me Krishna’s sister and I am proud of her, but who knew Aarti was definitely inferior? No one knows, but people today also know Aarti, it has given a different kind of confidence, increased respect and it is very important to me.

You and Siddharth Shukla’s close friendship was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Recently we lost Siddhartha. How big of a shock is this to you? Were you in touch with him?

No, I had not been in touch with Siddhartha for two years. I haven’t spoken to him since he came out of Big Boss. A lot happened inside the house that we didn’t talk about coming out. Neither he ever tried, nor I ever tried. I thought twice in between that I should call, but didn’t, because I thought he was happy with his life, so let him live. Who knows what will happen. Now I’m sorry I had to call. He was my friend, I had a different relationship with him. Tried at least once or twice, it would have been fine if he had answered me, otherwise at least I would have tried.

Aarti with Siddharth Shukla in 'Bigg Boss 13' – file photo

You said you wanted to get married and settle down after the show. What went in that direction?

It’s not that I don’t want to. I want to get married, but right now I’m at a stage where I don’t believe in anything in the world. I don’t know who will ever go where. Now my mind is starting to separate. Now I think if I can’t find one, maybe it’s enough for me. Maybe it’s my next turn to say goodbye to the world. May be possible. I was born and my mother passed away. Maybe God doesn’t want this to happen to Aarti’s son. So, now I want to live in this moment, which I have never done before. In my 35 years of life, I always thought yesterday that I want to get married, I want to have kids. I used to decorate the world of my dreams, but now that I have seen people go like that, I think I live today. The wedding went to hell, the children went to hell. It may not have been written for me, so live what you have today.

The distance between your brother Krishna Abhishek and Mama Govinda is also always in the headlines. Recently, Sunita Ji said that she will not see Krishna’s face. How did this conflict affect you? Have you ever tried to solve it?

I have never spoken in the case of Krishna, or in the case of Chichi Mama, but Mavahi grinds with cows. Chichi Mama doesn’t talk to me. No one talks to me. However, I also see love in these two fights. Krishna got angry that he is not talking to me, he is not forgiving. They are angry that these people should come and apologize. I explained to Krishna, he has also apologized, but I do not know why this quarrel is not resolved. I want to solve this. We have always been a happy family. We used to celebrate Rakshabandhan, Diwali together. I hope this question goes away. I don’t think this family should be reunited when I die. I want this to happen in my life.