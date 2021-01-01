Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill will enter Bigg Boss Oat House BB OTT

Fans are eagerly waiting to see famous TV actors Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill together. Now news is coming that after the release of Sidnaj, the two stars will be seen together on ‘Vote’ at the ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT house. In the Weekend Special episode, the power couple will enter the house and host Karan Johar will be seen asking them some interesting questions.

What inspired Sidnaj to enter the ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT house? Do they like Guru or competitors? Fans are eager to see Sidnaj reunited.



‘Bigg Boss’ OTT can be watched live on Voice Select 24 hours a day. Now a new twist is coming to the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT. Shahnaz and Siddharth will be seen in a special episode of ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT this weekend. In this weekend episode, former contestants of the show and famous couple Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill will be seen roaming the house of Bigg Boss OTT.