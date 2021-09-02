Siddharth Shukla asks for water before he dies: Chest pain Siddharth Shukla asks his mother for water

No one can believe the sudden death of Siddharth Shukla, a well-known face of the TV world. In a very short time, Siddharth had made a name for himself in the world of entertainment. But who knows, Siddharth will suddenly stop crying. Siddharth Shukla was spending a relaxing night with his family, talking to friends. No one had any idea that something unpleasant was going to happen in the next few hours.

That being said, when Siddharth Shukla returned home on Wednesday night, he fell asleep after taking the medicine and could not wake up in the morning. But from night to morning, time passed in great pain and discomfort for Siddharth Shukla (Siddharth Shukla chest pain).

Siddharth Shukla dies: car window breaks, what happened to Siddharth Shukla last night?

Read: Siddharth Shukla Last Call: 12 hours before his death, Siddharth calls Karan Kundra

According to police sources, Siddharth Shukla woke up suddenly at 3: 00-3: 30 in the morning. I was feeling very unwell at the time. He told his mother about the chest pain and discomfort. Then he asked his mother (Siddharth Shukla) for water and drank water and slept comfortably.

Death of Siddharth Shukla: Who was the Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla?

But when Siddharth Shukla did not wake up in the morning, his mother tried to wake him up. The mother kept shouting again and again, but Siddharth did not respond. After this, Siddharth’s mother called the girl and the girl called the doctor at home. Upon returning home, the doctors examined Siddharth Shukla and pronounced him dead. Siddharth Shukla was rushed to Cooper Hospital.

Read: Shahnaz Gill stunned after receiving news of Siddharth Shukla’s death

Siddharth Shukla had such a relationship with his mother, not even a second apart without his mother

After the death of Siddharth Shukla, the condition of the entire family including the mother is critical. He was very close to his mother. Many years ago, after the death of his father, his mother raised him and his two daughters alone. The death of Siddharth Shukla has come as a shock to the fans and they are shedding tears. Celebrities and fans are gathering at Siddharth Shukla’s house. From Asim Riaz to Shefali Jariwala, Aarti Singh reached his home. Siddharth’s special friend Shahnaz Gill is also in a bad condition and is not in a position to say anything.

