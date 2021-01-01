Siddharth Shukla Brahma Kumaris Photo

Beautiful memories Several pictures of Siddharth Shukla were shown during the online prayer meeting. Seeing Siddhartha Shukla laughing, smiling, praying, spending time with members of Brahmakumari are really beautiful memories.

Siddhartha Shukla was a follower of Brahmakumari Being a follower of Siddhartha Shukla, Brahmakumari’s ritual took place. Speaking about Siddhartha Shukla’s last journey, Ben, the ascetic of Brahma Kumari, had said, ‘Siddhartha Shukla followed Brahmakumari and studied the daily discourses so that it would all happen on his last journey.’

Happy moment Pictures of Siddharth Shukla with members and sisters of Brahma Kumari show how active he was in all his work.

Enthusiastic followers Siddharth Shukla used to visit the Brahma Kumari Kendra at Vile Parle regularly and the last time he went there was on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The ascetic said, ‘Siddharth Shukla had come to our Vile Parle center and our yogini had tied rakhi to him.’

Siddharth Shukla did not have anger problems People always believed that Siddharth Shukla had a problem with anger. But the ascetic denied it and said, 'Siddharth Shukla never had problems with anger and we never saw him just playing angry characters. In addition to this, Siddharth Shukla left his body in his sleep so that the question of anger would not arise.

Moment with mother Siddharth Shukla was closest to his mother. Her pictures will always be a favorite memory while having fun on the swing with her mother.

Speakers and active partners Siddharth Shukla has been closely associated with the Brahma Kumaris Foundation for the last three years. He also attended an event held at his Mount Abu Center. Siddharth Shukla gave his full support to the foundation and also gave a speech for it.

Siddhartha Shukla was added in this way Siddhartha Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla has been associated with Brahma Kumari for a long time and thus Siddharth Shukla was also associated with her.

TV actor Siddharth Shukla passed away on September 2. At the same time, on September 6, at 5 pm on Monday, Brahmakumari’s sisters held a prayer meeting. During the prayer meeting, the moments spent by Siddhartha Shukla in Brahma Kumari were shown. These paintings give a glimpse of the invisible aspect of Siddhartha Shukla. In addition, the time Siddharth Shukla spent there with his mother Rita Shukla was shown.