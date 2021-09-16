Siddharth Shukla: Broken But Beautiful 3 Producer pays tribute Siddharth Shukla shares emotional video Creator Broken But Beautiful 3 gets emotional by remembering Siddharth Shukla, shared this video
Sharing the video, the producer wrote, ‘When an actor dies, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the damage done to the fans. No one can see their pain. Almost every actor has a large army of fans. We first experienced that love while making the show ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’.
The creators of the web series said, ‘It was a great pleasure to see the love of Siddharth’s fans. Siddharth made BB13 one of the most watched shows of the year. It is a love that is very real. So while the team was saddened by the news of his demise, we all felt the pain of Siddhartha as well as his close friends and family.
