Siddharth Shukla: Broken But Beautiful 3 Producer pays tribute Siddharth Shukla shares emotional video Creator Broken But Beautiful 3 gets emotional by remembering Siddharth Shukla, shared this video

The sudden demise of famous TV actor Siddharth Shukla has shaken the entire country. Siddharth’s demise has made it very difficult for his family and fans to overcome this grief. Now the producer of the actor’s ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ has shared a video of the climax of the show. Siddharth’s fans have become very emotional after seeing this. Sarita A Tanwar has shared a video of Siddharth on her Instagram account.



Sharing the video, the producer wrote, ‘When an actor dies, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the damage done to the fans. No one can see their pain. Almost every actor has a large army of fans. We first experienced that love while making the show ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’.

The creators of the web series said, ‘It was a great pleasure to see the love of Siddharth’s fans. Siddharth made BB13 one of the most watched shows of the year. It is a love that is very real. So while the team was saddened by the news of his demise, we all felt the pain of Siddhartha as well as his close friends and family.