Siddharth Shukla College Days: Unique Siddharth Shukla College Principal and Architect Prasad Badle remembers Actors College – Special: Something similar happened during Siddharth Shukla’s college days

Family members, friends and fans are deeply saddened by the demise of actor and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Siddharth Shukla. They cannot believe that Siddhartha passed away at the age of 40. According to doctors, a preliminary investigation found that the actor had died of a heart attack. The incident has badly broken his mother Rita Shukla, sister and the actor’s special friend Shahnaz Gill. Shahnaz has also fainted several times. Meanwhile, Prasad Badle, the principal of Rachna Sansad and a famous interior designer, was at Siddharth’s Mumbai-based college (Siddharth Shukla College Days). Navbharat Times Online In an exclusive interview, he explained how Siddhartha was in his college days and that he was always on earth.

Siddharth’s principal Prasad said he could not believe that Siddharth had left us so soon. It was quite unexpected. He said, ‘There were 500 admissions in interior designing at the time Siddhartha took admission. I was the principal when he joined the college. He is now almost 20 years old but I still remember him being an excellent student. As far as I can remember his course was 2 years, but he only studied for one year. He was later selected for modeling and later became immersed in the world of TV and movies.

Siddharth was remembered by the batchmates

Prasad said there were several student tours during the college days in which Siddharth also participated. Everyone had a lot of fun during that time. He has also made a Facebook post reminiscent of Siddharth, on which all the batchmates of the actor have remembered him. Siddharth’s batchmate Ajit Sawant mentioned the Goa tour in a comment, while a colleague named Murtaza shared memories of the Rajasthan trip. Murtaza said everyone played a lot of cricket and hung out on the trip.

Siddhartha wanted to do something different

On the question of moving from interior designing to modeling / acting, Prasad says, ‘Siddharth always wanted to do something different. During his studies, he had made up his mind to go into acting. She also won the title of World Best Model in 2005 and has not looked back since. He did many hit TV shows including ‘Balika Vadhu’. Recently, his series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ came out. Will probably appear in many more projects. He was doing very well in the second inning but I don’t know what happened suddenly.

Siddharth did not have a star spirit

Prasad further says that Siddhartha was always on earth. Even after becoming popular, he did not have the star spirit that is often seen in people. He said, ‘About 4 years ago, Siddharth received the award ceremony at a hotel. This was the work of the Society Interior Design Awards. Siddharth got there but didn’t think he was doing a show-off of Star Power. He was just below the earth. He sat down and spoke. I talked to him for a long time and discussed many different things.

‘Big Boss’ was the message of victory

After Siddharth became more popular, did he talk to him or did he get some message from him? To this question, Prasad said, ‘I could not talk to him for a long time. The reason was that his line changed and he was in an area where there wasn’t much time. When he won the ‘Bigg Boss’ title, I sent him a congratulatory message. However, being busy, he couldn’t answer and that’s not such a big deal. ‘

The accompanying picture was put in the DP

Recalling an old story related to the actor, Principal Prasad says, ‘Siddharth came to my house 3 to 4 times a long time ago. A lot of things were happening at the time. He used to live with his mother and sisters near the Maratha Temple Theater in Bombay Central. Then migrated near Andheri. Whenever I would leave and come to know Siddhartha, he would come to receive me properly. He had a lot of respect. Siddharth used to be active on social media. Once I posted the status on WhatsApp, his message came. He asked, “Sir, can I share this?” Not only that, he once even put a picture in the DP with me.