Siddharth Shukla College Days: Unique Siddharth Shukla College Principal and Architect Prasad Badle remembers Actors College – Special: Something similar happened during Siddharth Shukla’s college days

Siddharth Shukla College Days: College Principal and Architect Prasad Badle remembers Actor's College Days
Siddharth was remembered by the batchmates
Prasad said there were several student tours during the college days in which Siddharth also participated. Everyone had a lot of fun during that time. He has also made a Facebook post reminiscent of Siddharth, on which all the batchmates of the actor have remembered him. Siddharth’s batchmate Ajit Sawant mentioned the Goa tour in a comment, while a colleague named Murtaza shared memories of the Rajasthan trip. Murtaza said everyone played a lot of cricket and hung out on the trip.
Siddhartha wanted to do something different
On the question of moving from interior designing to modeling / acting, Prasad says, ‘Siddharth always wanted to do something different. During his studies, he had made up his mind to go into acting. She also won the title of World Best Model in 2005 and has not looked back since. He did many hit TV shows including ‘Balika Vadhu’. Recently, his series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ came out. Will probably appear in many more projects. He was doing very well in the second inning but I don’t know what happened suddenly.
Siddharth did not have a star spirit
Prasad further says that Siddhartha was always on earth. Even after becoming popular, he did not have the star spirit that is often seen in people. He said, ‘About 4 years ago, Siddharth received the award ceremony at a hotel. This was the work of the Society Interior Design Awards. Siddharth got there but didn’t think he was doing a show-off of Star Power. He was just below the earth. He sat down and spoke. I talked to him for a long time and discussed many different things.
‘Big Boss’ was the message of victory
After Siddharth became more popular, did he talk to him or did he get some message from him? To this question, Prasad said, ‘I could not talk to him for a long time. The reason was that his line changed and he was in an area where there wasn’t much time. When he won the ‘Bigg Boss’ title, I sent him a congratulatory message. However, being busy, he couldn’t answer and that’s not such a big deal. ‘
The accompanying picture was put in the DP
Recalling an old story related to the actor, Principal Prasad says, ‘Siddharth came to my house 3 to 4 times a long time ago. A lot of things were happening at the time. He used to live with his mother and sisters near the Maratha Temple Theater in Bombay Central. Then migrated near Andheri. Whenever I would leave and come to know Siddhartha, he would come to receive me properly. He had a lot of respect. Siddharth used to be active on social media. Once I posted the status on WhatsApp, his message came. He asked, “Sir, can I share this?” Not only that, he once even put a picture in the DP with me.
