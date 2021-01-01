Siddharth Shukla: Confused fans wrote RIP Siddharth instead of Siddharth Shukla, actor reacts angrily
Reacting to the user’s post, Siddharth wrote, ‘This tweet and reply. I don’t think we should do that nowadays. I’m surprised. In another tweet, the actor described the post as “targeted hatred”. “Such a post is full of hatred and persecution, what has reduced us,” he said in a tweet. Expressing grief over the demise of Siddharth Shukla, the actor wrote, ‘Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of young Siddharth Shukla. Gone too early.
This is not the first time that ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor Siddharth has fallen victim to such trolls. Also in July, a Siddharth fan shared the video. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Reacting to that video, the Southern movie superstar wrote, ‘Did I report this video to YouTube that I died many years ago? The answer came from YouTube, there is no problem with this video.
Talking about the late actor Siddharth Shukla, various speculations are being made about his death. However, no official statement has yet been issued by the hospital or the doctor and his family. The winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and his two sisters.
