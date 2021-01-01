Siddharth Shukla dies of heart attack: Sushant Singh Rajput sister Shweta Siddharth Shukla dies too soon
Shweta Singh’s Instagram post
Shweta tweeted from her Twitter account expressing grief over Siddharth’s death. Sharing a photo of Siddharth, Shweta wrote, ‘You will remember Siddharth, he left very early. The only hope is peace of mind. I wonder why God calls all good people early. Shweta also shared that screenshot of Siddharth. In which he supported the CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Following the news of Siddharth’s death, Alia Bhatt, who was his co-star in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, shared an emotional post on Instagram. Alia shared an old picture with Siddharth and Varun Dhawan and wrote, ‘Sid was a kind, wonderful and one of the most amazing people ever. With whom I have worked. Always smiling and always positive. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans. Who loved him so much. Om Shanti. ‘After the news of Siddharth’s death, Varun Dhawan and Rajkumar Rao also appeared downstairs in his apartment.
