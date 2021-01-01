Siddharth Shukla Duplicate Photo Video Viral: Siddharth Shukla Duplicate Or Doppelganger Sandalwood Video And Photo Viral Shocks Fans

A few days after the death of actor Siddharth Shukla, pictures and videos of a man who looks like him (Siddharth Shukla duplicate or Luklike) are going viral, much to everyone’s surprise. This person’s name is Chandan and he describes himself as ‘Junior Siddhartha Shukla’.

Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2 and his fans have been in mourning ever since. Siddharth’s fans and family can’t believe that his ‘liver piece’ is no more in this world. Shahnaz Gill’s condition is also critical. Meanwhile, videos and pictures of Siddharth Shukla’s ‘Humshakals’ are going viral on social media.



Everyone is shocked to see this man. From his gestures to his looks, it is like Siddhartha Shukla. His name is Chandan and he has described himself as ‘Junior Siddharth Shukla’ on his Instagram account. It describes itself as a fan of Siddhartha Shukla.

Watch the viral video here:



Fans are amazed to see this video of Chandana. One fan commented, ‘You are a complete copy of Siddharth.’ Another brother wrote, ‘Brother has kept Sid alive.’ Sandalwood is very popular on social media. After Siddharth’s death, his videos are going viral. He has 10.2.k followers on Instagram.