Siddharth Shukla Duplicate Photo Video Viral: Siddharth Shukla Duplicate Or Doppelganger Sandalwood Video And Photo Viral Shocks Fans
Everyone is shocked to see this man. From his gestures to his looks, it is like Siddhartha Shukla. His name is Chandan and he has described himself as ‘Junior Siddharth Shukla’ on his Instagram account. It describes itself as a fan of Siddhartha Shukla.
Watch the viral video here:
Fans are amazed to see this video of Chandana. One fan commented, ‘You are a complete copy of Siddharth.’ Another brother wrote, ‘Brother has kept Sid alive.’ Sandalwood is very popular on social media. After Siddharth’s death, his videos are going viral. He has 10.2.k followers on Instagram.
