Siddharth Shukla family official statement: 4 days after the actor’s death, the Siddharth Shukla family issued an official statement

The sudden death of Siddharth Shukla has brought down a mountain of grief on the family and the fans. Siddharth Shukla dies of heart attack on September 2 (Siddharth Shukla News) About 4 days after his death, a statement has been issued by Siddharth Shukla’s family (Statement of Siddharth Shukla family).

In Siddharth’s family statement, a special message has been given to the fans of the actor and also thanked the Mumbai Police. A statement issued on behalf of Siddharth Shukla’s family said, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who remained a part of Siddharth’s journey and showered love on him. It really won’t end here because now he (Siddharth Shukla) stays in our hearts forever. ‘

Statement of Siddhartha’s family



Read: Shahnaz Gill wanted such a marriage with Siddharth, Vikas Khanna shared an old video

Read: Siddharth Shukla didn’t even give Orbadu to his mother, the last video went viral

The statement further said, ‘Siddharth was attaching importance to his privacy and so we request you to give privacy to our family to mourn. Special thanks to the Mumbai Police for their sensitivity and sensitivity. During these difficult times, the Mumbai Police stood by us like a shield and protected us every minute. Please keep him (Siddhartha) in your prayers. Always remember them. Om Shanti – Shukla family.

Read: Video: Shahnaz fainted in Siddharth’s grief, cried as soon as he reached the cemetery

Read: Siddharth Shukla could not live without his mother for a second, he told how he became a good friend

Siddharth’s mother Rita Shukla and sisters Preeti and Neetu have also organized an online prayer meeting for the actor on Monday, September 6 in the evening. All fans of Siddharth Shukla can join this gathering. In addition to Brahma Kumari, Yogini Didi will also meditate in the prayer meeting.

According to police sources, Siddharth Shukla had complained of chest pain and discomfort on Thursday morning, after which he asked his mother for water. His mother had put him to sleep after drinking water. When he did not wake up in the morning, the mother called the girls. Family doctors were also called, who declared Siddharth Shukla dead.

RIP Siddharth Shukla: Tara became the star of everyone’s eyes