Siddharth Shukla Funeral Update: Siddharth Shukla Funeral Live Update: Siddharth Shukla Funeral will be conducted according to Brahmakumari Samaj – Actor Siddharth Shukla Funeral News Live Update

Popular TV actor and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ actor Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. Siddharth Shukla will be cremated on Friday (September 3). Earlier, the last glimpse of his earthly life will be given at Celebration Club of Lokhandwala. Siddharth Shukla’s body was autopsied on Thursday and will be handed over to his family at 11 a.m. today.

It is said that Siddharth Shukla will be cremated according to the customs and practices of the Brahmakumari community. Along with his family, Siddharth Shukla also belonged to the Brahmakumari community.



At the same time, the Mumbai Police may issue an official statement. According to police sources, Siddharth Shukla suddenly woke up at 3: 00-3: 30 am on Thursday. I was feeling very unwell at the time. He told his mother about the chest pain and discomfort. Then he asked his mother for water and after drinking water he slept comfortably. But when Siddharth Shukla did not wake up in the morning, his mother tried to wake him up. The mother kept shouting again and again, but Siddharth did not respond.

After this, Siddharth’s mother called the girl and the girl called the doctor at home. Upon returning home, the doctors examined Siddharth Shukla and pronounced him dead. Siddharth Shukla was rushed to Cooper Hospital. The death of Siddharth Shukla has come as a shock to the entire film and TV industry. The death of this talented star has brought tears to everyone’s eyes. As soon as the news of his death reached many celebrities in the film and TV industry, they reached Siddharth’s house.