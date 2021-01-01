Siddharth Shukla Gym Trainer Sonu Story: Siddharth Shukla Gym Trainer Actor opens routine

Exercise for two hours Siddharth’s coach said, ‘Siddharth used to workout for only two hours, but it used to be three to four hours between breaks and rest. Siddharth was not only my customer but we were close friends. He often shared his experiences. I gave him the status of a brother rather than a friend. We both shared a different kind of bond.

Last meeting on birthday According to the trainer, 'My last visit was on my birthday. It was my birthday on August 24 and Siddharth came to the gym. He greeted me, trained me, and then left. I was training along with acting and for this I was going to Bhopal for shooting on the 25th. Siddharth had attracted me a lot and told me that you will be an actor and you will compete with me, don't go shooting, quit acting. Our last workout was on August 24th. When I told him that I would be back at 30, Siddharth said that I would workout with the help of your assistant.

Siddhartha was not feeling well The coach says, ‘Siddharth came to the gym on the morning of the 25th. I was not there but my assistant was. However, Siddharth only exercised for 20 minutes that day. He left, saying he was not feeling well. He also said that if Sonu came, I would do it with him. He only came to my gym for the last time on the 25th.

Had to call but could not The trainer said, ‘I just returned three days ago. I thought I should call Siddharth but it was not possible. Last night, I really thought two or three times that I should call and say I exercise from scratch. He wanted to talk but he didn’t call because he was afraid he would get angry if I didn’t meet him today.

Siddhartha also used to express his anger According to the coach, ‘Siddharth was very straight forward. If he is angry, he will express it to me. He loved me so much. He never took my name, always called me Sir. We spent four hours a day together. In the morning he would come to the gym and in the evening I would go for a run in his compound.

Siddhartha’s suggestion about running The trainer said, ‘My stomach came out during the lockdown. Siddhartha suggested running to reduce it. We were running in the garden of his society. I still can’t believe he’s not with us.

Siddhartha did not dare to look The trainer says, ‘I went to the hospital. I did not dare to look at Siddhartha. There was his brother-in-law and younger sister. The investigation is still ongoing. Didi told me to go to Siddharth’s house from the hospital. Didi went home and asked her to take care of her mother. I sat next to my mother for two hours.

The demise of actor Siddharth Shukla has come as a shock to the TV and film industry. No one can believe that Siddharth is not with them now. Fans are remembering the actor by sharing his old photos and videos on social media. Meanwhile, his coach said that Siddharth was not feeling well a few days ago. This prevented him from exercising well. Let’s find out what else the coach said …