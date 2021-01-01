Siddharth Shukla Hardcore football lover: Siddharth played a football match against AC Milan: Siddharth Shukla played a match against the famous Italian football club AC Milan.

Actor Siddharth Shukla’s demise has saddened his fans and they are paying homage to him. People are finding it difficult to believe when Siddharth Shukla bids farewell to the world. People say that Joe was completely healthy until yesterday and he suddenly left us all. Siddharth Shukla had made a name for himself in the world of TV. Very few people know that he also loved sports (Siddharth Shukla Sports Love).

Siddharth Shukla loved sports since childhood and he used to take part in sports. Siddharth Shukla has led the tennis and football teams at his school. According to media reports, the Italian club’s under-19 team arrived in Mumbai for an event. Siddharth Shukla played a match against the famous Italian football club AC Milan.





Siddharth Shukla was born on December 12, 1980 in a Brahmin family in Mumbai. While modeling, Siddharth Shukla’s father Ashok Shukla died of a lung ailment. Siddharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla is a housewife. He also has two sisters.

Speaking of Siddharth Shukla’s career, he started modeling and made his acting debut as a lead actor in the TV show ‘Baabul Ka Angan Chhote Na’. Since then, Siddharth Shukla has acted in many popular serials like ‘Jane Pahan Se’, ‘Yeh Ajnabi’, ‘Love You Zindagi’, ‘Balika Vadhu’. Siddharth Shukla had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja 6’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatroon Ke Khiladi 7’. Siddharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

