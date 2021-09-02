Siddharth Shukla Last Call: Last night Siddharth Shukla spoke to Karan Kundra The shocking actor shared an emotional post- Siddharth Shukla Last Call: 12 hours before his death Siddharth called Karan Kundra

With the death of Siddharth Shukla, while his family’s situation is dire, his friends have also been hit on the mountain. Actor Karan Kundra is in complete shock. He spoke to Siddharth on the phone last night (Siddharth Shukla last phone call). Siddharth told him on the phone that everything was fine and he died the next morning, Thursday morning.

Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday morning and Karan Kundra has suffered a major setback. He has written a post on social media in which he said that he spoke to Siddharth on the phone last night.



Read: Siddharth Shukla was unwell at 3.30 am, he had asked his mother for water

Shiva! I am silent … Ravi Kishan was shocked by the death of Siddharth Shukla

Karan Kundra wrote on Instagram, ‘Shocking, even last night we talked on the phone. We were talking about how well everything is going in your life. Can’t believe it. Dude, you left too early. Rest in peace. I will always remember you smiling. I’m very sad. ‘

Read: Siddharth Shukla’s death shakes Asim Riaz, says brothers will meet in heaven

Siddharth Shukla dies: car window breaks, what happened to Siddharth Shukla last night?



It is said that Siddharth Shukla had taken some medicine before going to bed on Wednesday night. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. After taking the medicine, Siddharth Shukla went to bed. When he did not wake up in the morning, the family took him to Cooper Hospital. There, Dr. Niranjan, after investigation, declared ‘Death Before Arrival’ (Siddharth Shukla passed away).

