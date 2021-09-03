Siddharth Shukla Latest News: What Siddharth Shukla did in 3 years, even Salman Khan could not do in 11 years! – Siddharth Shukla was TRP King Ben Salman Khan Bigg Boss A blockbuster show made history

When Siddharth Shukla entered ‘Bigg Boss 13’, even Salman Khan could not have imagined that Siddharth’s popularity would hit his show. ‘Bigg Boss’ was launched in 2006, but none of its seasons were as superhit as the 13th season. It was the same season in which Siddharth Shukla appeared and also became the winner. In the same season, Siddharth was also paired with Shahnaz Gill.

Of course, after ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Siddharth Shukla’s popularity skyrocketed, but it is also true that in his presence, the 13th season became the most successful and hit season in the history of ‘Bigg Boss’.

Big Boss also complimented

Bigg Boss himself praised him in one episode. Siddharth was the face of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ at that time. He also always dominated social media. Since Siddharth Shukla is no more in this world, fans are remembering him by sharing his old videos and getting emotional. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday (September 2) (Siddharth Shukla died).

One Man Army, TRP King

In Siddharth’s time, there was a huge jump in the TRP of ‘Bigg Boss’. Throughout the show he remained ‘One Man Army’. Fans loved Siddharth’s chemistry with Shahnaz. Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly. Somewhere along the way the producers also knew that Siddharth Shukla is the ‘TRP King’ for ‘Bigg Boss’.

Siddharth out means TRP is over!

Salman Khan had said many times that season that ‘Bigg Boss’ is running only one contestant and that is Siddharth Shukla. Seeing this attitude of Salman, things started happening on social media that he is taking the side of Siddharth Shukla and is biased towards him. So the whole game was TRP. The producers were well aware that Siddharth Shukla was bringing TRP for them. Shahnaz (Siddharth Shukla Shahnaz Gill) and his bond is being preferred. In such a situation, if Siddharth is taken out of the show, it will have a direct effect on TRP.

Whenever Bigg Boss came, the show grew in popularity

From ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Siddharth Shukla came to be known as ‘TRP King’ as he was the biggest hit of the season. After this, the reality show in which Siddharth Shukla was called, her TRP increased rapidly. After winning ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Siddharth Shukla got busy in music videos and his other projects. Meanwhile, the 14th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ had started, which featured contestants like Rubina Dilik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. But when the makers saw that the show was going to be different, they called Siddharth Shukla. In ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Siddharth Shukla along with Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan entered as ‘Tufani Sr.’ He stayed in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ for about 15-20 days and was involved in it.

Siddharth, the favorite star of millions

Fans were also happy to see Siddharth Shukla in the 14th season and he started trending on social media. How popular Siddharth was can be easily gauged from the fact that his TRP was badly affected when he came out of ‘Bigg Boss 14’. She had just come down.

There was also a call for ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

Recently, Siddharth was once again invited by the producers in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Shahnaz was with Gill. Seeing ‘Sidnaj’ together once again in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, fans started celebrating on social media. Although Siddharth and Shahnaz only appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ for one episode, they lost all their charm in that one episode. It is believed that whatever show Siddharth Shukla would join, his TRP would increase rapidly. This is the reason why Siddharth Shukla was called in different shows after ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Siddhartha was also ruling the OTT space

In addition to ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, he also appeared in the dance reality show ‘Dance Divane 3’ a few days ago. Not only that but Siddharth Shukla was making space in the OTT space. Recently, when he appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s web series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’, he got a great response. This web series has a rating of 9.3 out of 10 on IMDB, which is rare in any other web series. Seeing this stardom of Siddharth Shukla, the producers started approaching him for various shows.

Fan Demand – A special place for Siddharth in Bigg Boss

Meanwhile, fans have also started demanding on social media that the makers of ‘Bigg Boss’ should pay special tribute to Siddharth Shukla and create a special place in the house of Bigg Boss in the name of the actor.

The pain Salman shed for his favorite Siddharth, ‘Gone too soon, it will always be remembered’