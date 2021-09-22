Siddharth Shukla Luklik Chandan: Siddharth Shukla Luklike and Chandan Wilfreen Video Lip Sinking Late Actor Dialogue: Chandan specializes in copying Siddharth Shukla, calls himself “Junior Siddharth Shukla”

While fans are saddened by the death of Siddharth Shukla, Chandan Welfren, who looks like him and imitates his dialogues, is currently in the spotlight. Chandan often shares videos of Siddharth Shukla mimicry and calls himself ‘Junior Siddharth Shukla’. There is a lot of content on Chandan’s profile in which he is seen copying Siddharth Shukla, though many fans who are sad for his favorite star don’t even like his mimicry.



Chandan is often in the spotlight due to his lip sync on Siddharth’s dialogues. Sandalwood has been doing all this since ‘Bigg Boss 13’ started. In many videos, Shahnaz and Siddharth are also seen lip syncing on dialogues. It is said that Siddharth also liked the video of Chandan in which he was seen mimicking his dialogue in ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’.

Although, till now Siddharth’s fans were liking this video of Chandan, but now the actor is not in this world … they don’t like this mimicry. To stop all this, people are seen commenting and talking to them. He says he is trying to get fame in the name of Siddhartha, which is wrong.



However, sandalwood does not make much difference in these things. In a conversation with India Forum, he said that no one can fill his void and he has been his fan since he appeared in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and he has been an inspiration to him since he appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Done. Chandan has shared a video in which he says that when he comes out, many people call him ‘Oye Shukla’.



While he gets negative comments for it, a lot of people also praise him. Speaking about the mixed response for himself, Chandan said, ‘I get mixed reactions from people. He is emotional, he takes pictures with me and blesses me to keep the fire burning in what I am doing. I like to know that when they like videos like this, they help me move on.



Chandan has shared a video in which he says his account has been hacked, after which he has created a new account. Siddharth Shukla passed away on September 2. It is said that Shahnaz Gill was with Siddharth Shukla when he breathed his last.