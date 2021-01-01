Siddharth Shukla Mother’s Open Letter: When Siddharth Shukla’s mother wrote an emotionally open letter to her son

It is hard to believe the untimely demise of Siddharth Shukla Desai, but if anyone is dying of this tragedy, it is his mother. There is no greater sorrow than to say goodbye to her young son in the face of such ice. Siddharth Shukla (death of Siddharth Shukla) was very close to his mother (Siddharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla) and was ready to do anything for her. However, the mother did not know much about her son before, which she found out in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Once again, the letter written by Siddharth’s mother Rita Shukla is emotional, in which she told people – I don’t know how Sid will return so much love to fans.

Siddharth received the letter from his mother when he was in the house of ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Siddhartha’s mother had poured all her love for her son in this letter. After reading this letter from his mother, Siddharth cried for the first time in the show. The mother wrote a lot in the letter, which was also shared on Siddharth’s Instagram page.



Siddharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla open letter to her son

Mother of Siddharth Shukla, I am writing this letter to thank you. You have made me aware of many aspects of my own child that I did not even know existed. Thanks for introducing me to Chef Sid, making round loaves, making tea, making eggs, chopping vegetables, washing dishes … thank you sometimes I can’t believe my son is doing all this. Being the youngest in the house, Sid has always been protected. When he got sick, he would not leave me for a moment. But now he was so sick that I was not with him. It was difficult but we both learned something.



The open letter further wrote, ‘Despite being so ill in such a challenging environment, he did not lose patience, you showed me a new aspect of his strength. By staying at BB’s house, he has learned to ignore many things and his house has taught him to be more tolerant. I know his friends mean a lot to him, but he puts them first, thanks for the pride I feel. In the end, thanks to you, he got the love of so many people as Siddhartha. So many people are giving him their love, good wishes and time. Don’t know how Sid will give them back so much love.



Finally she wrote – Now I am eagerly waiting to meet Sid on the last day and if you all love it with the trophy – Siddharth Shukla’s mother.

