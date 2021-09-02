Siddharth Shukla Nidhan Balika Vadhu 1157 Episode: Balika Vadhu 1157th Episode Trending on Social Media

The demise of actor and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Siddharth Shukla has come as a shock to people in the film and TV industry. People are remembering Siddharth on social media and they can’t believe that the actor said goodbye to this world so early.

Meanwhile, an old video from Siddharth’s show, which became popular due to the TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’, is going viral. This is the 1157th episode of the show in which Siddharth was married to co-star Pratyusha Banerjee. Let me tell you, even Pratyusha, who committed suicide in 2016, is no more in this world.



Why did the old part go viral?

This part of the show went viral because after Siddharth’s death, people are searching on Google about his marriage and family. The most searched items include ‘Family’, ‘Wedding’, ‘Wife’ and ‘Wedding Date’.

Many wedding ceremonies in the video

In this part of the show, Siddharth can be seen as Shiva and Pratyusha Anandi can be seen participating in many post-wedding rituals. The two look romantically into each other’s eyes and make some jokes. Meanwhile, Anandi refers to Shiva as ‘Collector Sahib’.

The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes

Let me tell you, the three popular actors of the TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’ are no more in this world. Apart from Siddharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee, actress Surekha Sikri, who played the role of ‘Dadi Sa’ in the show, also passed away at the age of 75.

