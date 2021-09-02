Siddharth Shukla Post Mortem Report: Siddharth Shukla Post Mortem Report handed over to Mumbai Police The cause of death and other details are known.

Actor Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. After his death, the question in everyone’s mind is that Siddharth Shukla was perfectly fit and worked out every day, so what happened all of a sudden?

So far it is being said that Siddharth died of a heart attack (Siddharth Shukla heart attack). But what is the real reason, will be revealed in the postmortem report (Siddharth Shukla postmortem report).



Autopsy report submitted to police

An autopsy report of Siddharth Shukla has been submitted to the police. But the doctors did not give any reason for the actor’s death and did not give any opinion. Viscera has been saved. The cause of death will be known only after histopathological studies. However, no external or internal scars were found on the body. It is said that the police will provide official information in this regard in due course.

A team of 5 doctors performed the postmortem

Siddharth Shukla was autopsied on Thursday by a team of 5 doctors and videographed. It is said that forensic examination of Siddharth Shukla’s body will also be done. In this case, the family has denied any kind of mental pressure on Siddharth Shukla, while the police are denying any wrongdoing.



There was chest discomfort, the medicine was taken

According to information received, on his return home on Wednesday night, Siddharth Shukla fell asleep after taking some medicine and could not get up in the morning. But there is no word yet on what the drug is. At the same time, according to police sources, Siddharth Shukla had complained of discomfort around 3.30 am on Thursday, on which his mother drank water and put him to sleep. But when he saw Siddhartha in the morning, he could not get up. The mother then called the girls and called the family doctor. The family doctor declared Siddharth dead. Siddharth Shukla was later taken to Cooper Hospital.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m.

It is said that Siddharth Shukla will be cremated at Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery at 2 p.m. Earlier, his body will be laid to rest at Brahma Kumari in Juhu.