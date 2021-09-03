Siddharth Shukla Prayer Meeting Online: Monday 6th September at 5pm Karanveer Bohra Share Details and Link to Join Siddharth Shukla Online Prayer Meeting

Family and friends as well as fans cannot come out of the shock of the sudden death of actor Siddharth Shukla. It’s hard to believe that not everyone has their favorite star in this world. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2 (Siddharth Shukla died). Siddharth was 40 years old and his departure at such a young age has broken his fans badly.

Meanwhile, a prayer meeting of Siddharth Shukla has been held on Monday. Seeing the love of millions of fans for Siddharth and Kovid Saathi, the family has decided to hold this prayer meeting online.



Online prayer meeting on Monday at 5 p.m.

In this prayer meeting, all the fans of Siddharth Shukla can join and pray for peace of soul of the actor. A prayer meeting for Siddharth Shukla will be held on Monday i.e. 6th September at 5 pm.

Read: ‘Bigg Boss’ remembers Siddharth Shukla, emotional Karan Johar says – hard to believe

Actor Karanveer Bohra shared this information on his Instagram account. He has shared a poster of the prayer meeting for Siddhartha, which also gives the time of the prayer meeting and the link to join. The prayer meeting will be meditated in the presence of Brahma Kumari Yogini Didi.

Siddhartha belonged to the Brahmakumari community

Please tell that along with the family, Siddharth Shukla was also associated with Brahmakumari. His last rites were performed according to the customs of the Brahmakumari community.

READ Also Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar Pay Tribute to Their Siddharth Shukla Funeral: Siddharth Shukla merged into Panchatatva

RIP Siddharth Shukla: Tara became the star of everyone’s eyes