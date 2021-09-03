Siddharth Shukla Shehnaz Gill Old Age Photo: Rakhi Sawant Shares Siddharth Shukla Shahnaz Gill Old Age Photo Emotional fans say it was true

Siddharth Shukla passed away on September 2 and the fans could not recover from this grief. Everyone is worried about Siddharth’s mother Rita Shukla and friend Shahnaz Gil. The grief of leaving this world at such a young age is nothing short of a mountain for the actor’s fans and family. Apart from family, Siddharth Shukla’s friends are also in bad shape. Rakhi Sawant is sharing some pictures or old memories of Siddharth every day.

Recently, he shared a photoshopped picture of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill, both of which look old. Some fans are emotional after seeing this post of Rakhi Sawant and they are saying that I wish it could come true, while some people are telling Rakhi Sawant for it. The comments made by the fans reminding Siddharth on this post will break anyone’s heart.



One fan wrote, ‘Oh God, why did you do this? A pair of two swans separated. Another fan commented, ‘I wish this picture could be true, but luck had something different in mind.’

Let me tell you that Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on the morning of September 2nd. When he returned home Wednesday night, he complained of discomfort, according to police sources. Then the mother drank the water and made him sleep. But when the mother saw in the morning that Siddharth did not wake up, she checked and then called the girls. Later, the family doctor was also called home and they declared Siddharth dead.

The death of Siddharth Shukla has come as a shock to Shahnaz Gill and she is still unconscious. Meanwhile, a video of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ is also going viral, in which both are seen talking about their future dreams and old age. In the video, Siddharth says to Shahnaz, ‘There will never be any problem in your life, don’t even call me. We don’t talk but if you have any problem you can call me. That’s fine. ‘

Siddharth further says, ‘You will be 70 years old and will I live? In response, Shahnaz says ‘yes’. Fans are crying after watching this video and their condition is pathetic. Recently, Siddharth Shukla was honored in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and Karan Johar remembered him and became emotional. Siddharth Shukla also acted in Karan Johar’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.

