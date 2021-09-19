Siddharth Shukla spoke to co-star Astha Chaudhary on the phone, the actress told the whole story

Family, friends and colleagues are still in shock over the death of (Bigg Boss 13) winner (TV actor). Especially those who are always in touch with Siddhartha remember him the most. In such a situation, the actress who worked with Siddharth Shukla in her first show has said that when was the last discussion between her and Siddharth. On September 10, Astha Chaudhary has been detained in her hometown of Allahabad. She is married to Dr. Aditya Banerjee. Speaking to our colleague Bombay Times, Astha said, “When Aditya met my family, we had fixed the date of Roka in August. It was then decided that it would be stopped on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and no other day was available. Astha further said, ‘Unfortunately, on September 2, I lost my very close friend Siddharth Shukla. So we performed the Roka ceremony in complete silence and simplicity. I haven’t shared any pictures of him on social media or talked to anyone this time because it doesn’t look right. Astha and Siddharth first worked together in 2008, but they have been good friends ever since. Aastha said she had told Siddharth Shukla about her stay and her upcoming marriage. She said, ‘I was very close to Siddhartha. When I told him about my Roka, he was very happy. Then he told me – that’s right, I’m so happy for you. After settling down, the last time I spoke to Siddharth was on August 17. I am still very saddened by Siddhartha’s departure. Meanwhile, Astha is planning a wedding in early 2022. He said the wedding date has not been fixed yet but it will most likely take place in January or February. Astha Chaudhary and Aditya Banerjee met through a common friend.