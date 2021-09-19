Siddharth Shukla talks about early death: When Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill were talking about death and dying Watch the video: Video:

Whenever fans mention Siddharth Shukla’s name, Shahnaz Gill will discuss it together every time. Siddharth may no longer be in this world, but the memories of Siddharth can never be separated from the fans. For the fans, Siddharth and Shahnaz were no less than Heer-Ranjha, Laila-Majnu, Sohni-Mahiwal, Dhola-Maru. That’s why they used to take his name together and affectionately call him Sidnaz. Many times we unknowingly do things that are very annoying when the time comes. Something similar happened between Siddharth and Shahnaz, when Shahnaz told him that he would miss her from time to time. Not only that, but the stories that the two said about death at a young age are hurting the hearts of fans today.

In ‘Bigg Boss 13’, the duo of Siddharth and Shahnaz mesmerized the audience. People loved both of them very much. The way Shahnaz appeared in the reality show about Siddharth, she rarely appears on screen. Shahnaz may have appeared in front of the camera in this show, but her connection with Siddharth seemed very true to the fans. Shahnaz always insisted that she didn’t want to win ‘Bigg Boss’, she just wanted to win Siddharth and her words touched everyone’s heart. In this show, both of them talked about premature death at a young age.





This video of Siddharth and Shahnaz has been shared by the fan page. In this video, Shahnaz asks Siddharth when he misses her, for which Siddharth pulls her and says, ‘Whenever a pot cleaner comes home, you remember seeing her cleaning the dishes. Whenever I see you, I will remember you. Whenever I sleep comfortably in bed, you may remember how much I had to sleep. After this, Shahnaz says that she will miss him from time to time.

Shahnaz said, ‘When someone fights with me, I will remember you. I miss you when I convince someone. I will remember you when I applied lotion. I will miss you when I put on my underwear. I will miss you when someone massages me. I will remember you when someone throws me out of bed. I have so many memories with you. When I get hurt, you may remember that someone hurt me. You will be remembered when no one is bathing.

In one episode, Pars Chhabra talks to Siddhartha about a full moon night. Speaking to Mahira, Shahnaz and Siddharth at Siddharth Park, Paras says that the color of the moon has turned light yellow tonight and when I went out, I saw a shadow of light coming out. On this Siddharth says that I have been hearing noise for a few days now. Siddharth says he saw the shadow of the man, not the girl.

After this, Siddharth and Shahnaz are sitting alone in the garden area. Shahnaz asks Siddharth- Do you believe these things? On this Siddharth says- how early do these people die and they have to come only after the time is up. On this, Shahnaz says, ‘They don’t get full time and they continue to suffer. These things are more in hospitals or open spaces. Where there are open things, there it comes.

Fans are making different kinds of comments on this video. One wrote, ‘Sana asked if you would remember me. No, Sana, you will miss her. One wrote, ‘He mentioned the matter of dying soon, and today he is not himself.’ Another wrote, ‘How wrong Shahnaz is, she had already spoken, man.’