Siddharth Shukla throwback video: Siddharth Shukla throwback video goes viral Fans start crying after watching his Bigg Boss journey: Fans cry after watching this video of Siddharth Shukla, in which the actor secretly wiped his tears

With the demise of Siddharth Shukla (demise of Siddharth Shukla), once again, everyone is drowning in grief like the incident of Sushant. This time, a video of Siddharth Shukla (death of Siddharth Shukla) outside his house where his own and friends have gathered and Cooper is chaotic outside the hospital, is making a video of him on social media making fans very emotional. This video is from the last evening of ‘Bigg Boss 13’, where the hearts of the audience were pounding before the announcement of the winner. Siddharth Shukla himself is seen crying in this video.

We will tell you that this is the video in which Siddharth Shukla saw himself and cried himself. Siddharth, who is known for his strong body and strong heart, also lost his heart and cried after watching this video. Seeing his journey, he secretly wiped away the tears.



In this video, Siddharth is seen on stage in front of his fans. Inside the show, a glimpse of the previous days is shown in front of him, after which Siddharth is seen getting emotional. He makes hearts for his fans with his hands and is seen expressing his love for them. Many fans are seen shedding tears over this post, while some are saying – please don’t dude.



In this video, after all the emotional glimpses, Salman Khan standing on the stage announces Siddharth Shukla as the winner. This video is touching the hearts of the fans once again.



News of Siddharth Shukla’s death came this morning. It was said that he slept with some medicine at night and then did not wake up in the morning. However, the hospital has not yet revealed the cause of his death. The rear window of Siddharth’s car seems to be broken, after which many kayas are being installed.

