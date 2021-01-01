Siddharth Shukla’s fan breaks: Siddharth Shukla’s fan breaks and says Sidnaj will never end

Fans of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill i.e. SIDNAAZ are currently in bad shape. After the death of Siddharth Shukla, the condition of his fans has worsened, some videos of which have also appeared on social media. However, in this video, a girl is talking about keeping Sidnaz alive forever, on which some people are calling her Drama Girl.

In this video, this fan of Sidnaj is seen crying a lot. She says, ‘I have a request that please stop saying Sydnaz is over. Sidnaj will never end, it will always remain in the heart. We will keep Sidnaj alive. Sidnaz will live as long as we are there. Sidnaj can never run out. There is so much to tell this girl about her bond, her chemistry.





However, many users do not like this fan style. One wrote, ‘Sid isn’t here, and he’s lying with Sidnaj.’ Another called her the girl in the play.

Some of Siddharth’s fans are also present outside Cooper Hospital. This fan is saying that she has not met Siddharth, but he lives in her heart. He has followed his journey. In the video, the fan is seen talking about Siddharth’s success.



The whole country is drowning in the grief of Siddhartha Shukla. People are refreshing every little memory related to Siddhartha. There are many videos related to Siddharth on social media, in which the actor is seen in his beautiful style.

Let it be known that the news of Siddharth Shukla’s death came this morning. It is said that he felt very unwell while sleeping at night, after which his mother gave him water and juice. After that, in the morning, as there was no movement in his body, he called the doctors and advised him to take him to the hospital. News of his death spread like wildfire.