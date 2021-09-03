Siddharth Shukla’s fan hospitalized in partial coma

The demise of actor Siddharth Shukla has come as a big shock to everyone. Along with the family, the fans are also in bad shape. He is hurt by the breakup of his favorite ‘Sydnaz’ duo. Recently, a video of a girl crying for Siddharth Shukla went viral on social media and now a female fan has gone into a partial coma.

This fan of Siddharth Shukla is currently hospitalized. She is said to have been found unconscious in the bathroom. Currently, his condition is critical. Siddharth Shukla’s friend and doctor Jayesh Thacker shared this information on Twitter. He shared a photo of a female fan admitted to the hospital and urged fans of ‘Sidnaj’ not to be alone and keep talking to family members.



Read: Shahnaz sitting at Siddhartha’s feet in the cemetery, shedding tears saying ‘my child’

Request to fans – don’t be alone, keep talking to family

Jayesh Thakar tweeted, ‘Get well soon. The doctor said he was in a partial coma. Due to the high tension, there is no movement in his eyeballs and limbs. I wish every fan would be quiet, don’t think too much. I know this is not easy but you people have to leave Siddhartha.

Read: Kushal Tandon gets angry after seeing what happened at Siddharth’s funeral, leaves social media



In another tweet, he wrote, ‘Please talk to all your friends and family. Don’t Be Alone A Sydney fan was hospitalized last night. She was found unconscious in the bathroom. Please take care of yourself and pray for this fan. ‘



Read: Video: Video of a fan crying and crying over Siddharth’s death goes viral, says- don’t say Sydnaz is over

Siddharth died of a heart attack on September 2



Let me tell you that Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday, September 2 (Siddharth Shukla died). News of his demise has shocked the entire film and TV industry. No one can believe that Siddhartha is no more in this world. His special friend Shahnaz Gill has fainted and is in a bad condition while crying.

Siddharth Shukla Funeral: Siddharth Shukla merged into Panchatatva