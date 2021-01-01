Siddharth Shukla’s Funeral LIVE News: Siddharth Shukla Funeral Updates – Siddharth Shukla’s Funeral: Siddharth felt unwell at 3.30 am, asked his mother for water

Famous TV and movie actor and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Siddharth Shukla is no more with us. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack at around 11 am on Thursday. It is said that Siddharth Shukla had taken a drug before going to bed at night, after which he went to bed. In the morning Siddharth complained of chest pain, told his mother that he was feeling unwell. At the hospital, Dr. Niranjan, after investigation, declared ‘Death Before Arrival’ (Siddharth Shukla Pass Away). Siddharth Shukla’s body will remain in the hospital on Thursday and his funeral will be held on Friday. The funeral will be held at Lokhandwala Celebration Club before the funeral.

Varun Dhawan went to Siddharth Shukla’s house

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has reached the home of late actor Siddharth Shukla. Earlier, Varun Dhawan paid tributes to Siddharth Shukla through social media. It is worth noting that Siddharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan acted in the film ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. This was Siddharth Shukla’s first film.

Siddharth Shukla’s funeral will be held on Friday, the first appearance of the body will be

After talking to Siddharth Shukla’s family, the police informed that Siddharth Shukla’s body will not be brought home from the hospital on Thursday. Siddharth Shukla’s body will go to Brahma Kumari Juhu’s office on Friday. There the pooja will be recited, after which his earthly home will come from there. His body will be kept at the Celebration Club at Lokhandwala. Here will be his last darshan. The celebration club is near the house of the late actress Sridevi. Sridevi’s body was also kept in the club. Meanwhile, Siddharth Shukla’s funeral will be held at Oshiwara Cemetery on Friday.

Varun Dhawan was saddened by the death of Siddharth Shukla

Varun Dhawan has also paid homage to Siddharth Shukla. Varun Dhawan shared two photos on his Instagram account. It read, ‘RIP brother you love many and you impressed many with your kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.



Alia Bhatt paid homage to co-star Siddharth Shukla

Alia Bhatt has paid homage to her co-star Siddharth Shukla in her film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Alia Bhatt wrote on the story of her Instagram account, ‘Warm, very lively and one of the best people I have worked with Sid. Always smile and stay positive. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans and fans who have loved him so much. Tear in silence. ‘

There was discomfort at three-thirty in the morning, the mother was asked for water

According to police sources, Siddharth Shukla felt unwell at 3: 00-3: 30 in the morning. He called his mother and asked for water. Siddharth had also complained of chest pain. Then he drank and slept. After this Siddharth Shukla did not get up in the morning. The mother tried to wake him up. But with no response, her mother called her sister. The sister then called the family doctor. Doctors who reached home declared him dead. Siddharth was rushed to a hospital. After the examination, the doctor said that the actor had died before he was brought to the hospital.

What happened to Siddharth Shukla last night? Broken rear glass

Salman said – You left very early Siddharth

After Siddharth’s death, Salman Khan also tweeted his grief. ‘Bigg Boss’ host superstar Salman wrote on Twitter,’ You left too early Siddharth … you will be missed a lot. My sympathies with the family. Peace to the soul. ‘

Siddharth, 40, who was left behind by his mother and sister in the family, is being autopsied by a three-member team of doctors. In addition, there will be videography of the entire postmortem procedure. Shefali Jariwala and Aarti Singh from ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner Asim Riaz have also reached Siddharth’s house in Mumbai. Siddharth’s special friend Shahnaz Gill is not feeling well. She is in shock and in no position to speak.

Shahnaz Gill was stunned to hear the news of Siddharth Shukla’s death, leaving the shoot and leaving the set.

First an autopsy, then a funeral

Police security has been beefed up outside Cooper Hospital. Everyone is waiting for the postmortem report, because only then will the cause of his death be known for sure. Also, Siddhartha’s body can be cremated only after autopsy. Upon receiving the news of Siddharth Shukla’s death, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe reached the hospital. Police were also deployed at his home in Oshiwara shortly after.

Siddharth Shukla Family: Along with his mother and sister, Siddharth Shukla left the family crying

‘My daughter Shahnaz Sudhbuddha is lost’

Shahnaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh told Spotboy that he had spoken to his daughter. Santokh said Shahnaz is unable to handle himself. He cannot believe that Siddhartha is not in this world. He is not in a position to talk to anyone right now.



How did the glass of Siddhartha’s car break?

The Hindustani brother who appeared with Siddharth Shukla in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ has reached Cooper Hospital in the meantime. A team of Mumbai Police has also reached Siddharth’s house and a preliminary investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the most shocking information is that the rear window of Siddharth Shukla’s BMW car is broken. Siddharth’s neighbors told Navbharat Times that Siddharth had returned home in the car last night. He left the car in the parking lot and went to his house. In such a situation, it creates fear that the glass of his car was broken?



Siddharth’s family issued a statement

Meanwhile, Siddharth Shukla’s team has issued a statement on behalf of the family. The family has appealed to fans and fans to exercise restraint and respect privacy during these difficult times.

Mother Siddharth Shukla: Siddharth Shukla could not live without his mother for a second, he told how he became a good friend

The family denied any suspicion behind the death

In the initial police investigation, the family has denied any suspicious circumstances or suspicions behind the death. The family says everything was going as usual. Siddharth was to leave for shooting on Thursday. In addition, he was going to participate in an event.