Siddharth Shukla’s last post on Instagram: Siddharth Shukla posts about life before his death

TV industry’s biggest star Siddharth Shukla is no more. Just like the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year, the news of Siddharth Shukla’s death has shocked the entire country. The picture of Siddharth Shukla’s last post (Siddharth Shukla’s last post) is going to make me cry. In this post of Siddhartha, the graph of life line is seen in his hand.

In Siddhartha’s last post, he has a picture in his hand, which tells the story of one’s breathing. When this line was straight everything was jammed. The same thing happened with Siddharth Shukla today. This life line graph is straightforward. However, Siddharth did this post on August 24 and the reasons were different.





A line of life appears in Siddhartha’s hand on the plane’s paper and it says – The Heroes We are the heroes we are grateful for. In this post, he praised the leading warriors during Kovid-1, who risked their lives to save lives. Siddharth had posted this praising the medical and nursing staff and their sacrifices.

According to reports, Siddharth died of a heart attack. It is said that Siddharth Shukla had taken the medicine before going to bed at night. But no information was received about which drug was taken. It is said that Siddharth could not get up again in the morning after sleeping at night. The news of Siddhartha’s death has plunged the entire country into a sea of ​​mourning.

According to Aaj Tak, Siddharth Shukla’s body is currently at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where an autopsy is to be conducted. The hospital has confirmed that Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack.

